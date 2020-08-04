The Latest: Kansas polls open; Senate primary tops ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on Kansas' primary election (all times local):

7 a.m.

Polls have opened in Kansas for a primary election that features a tight contest for the Republican nomination for an open Senate seat.

The GOP ballot for Tuesday's election included 11 candidates for the seat held by retiring four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts. They are led by party establishment-backed western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall and polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.

Marshall has support from key business, agriculture and anti-abortion groups, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others failed to persuade President Donald Trump to endorse the congressman. Kobach is a former Kansas secretary of state who lost the 2018 race for Kansas governor after alienating independent and moderate GOP voters.

At least 234,000 voters cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election.