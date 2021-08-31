The Latest: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban The Associated Press Aug. 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 5:18 a.m.
1 of20 Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 An Afghan school girl poses for a photograph on the road after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. Kathy Gannon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
10 of20 Afghan evacuees disembark a plane after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, late Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. A first group of 149 Afghan evacuees landed late Monday in North Macedonia, where they will stay for a few months pending resettlement elsewhere. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
14 of20 People wait for their departure at a hangar of the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The largest American military community overseas houses thousands Afghan evacuees in a tent city at the airbase. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 People evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
KABUL, Afghanistan — At one of Kabul’s upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around midday Tuesday. Afghan dance music could be heard from inside the hall.
According to reception hall's manager, Shadab Azimi, 26, at least seven wedding parties have been held since the Taliban takeover of Kabul two weeks earlier, with festivities moved to daylight hours because of security concerns.
Written By
The Associated Press