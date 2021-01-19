The Latest: Biden to attend Mass with congressional leaders

7 1of7In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.Matt Slocum/APShow MoreShow Less 2of7In this Jan. 14, 2021 photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del.Matt Slocum/APShow MoreShow Less 3of7In this Jan. 14, 2021 photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.Matt Slocum/APShow MoreShow Less 4of7A stand-in for President-elect Joe Biden, center, stands in the President's Room of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)Jim Lo Scalzo/APShow MoreShow Less 5of7A view from the lower west terrace door as preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)Win McNamee/APShow MoreShow Less 6of7Members of the military band participate in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)Erin Schaff/APShow MoreShow Less 7of7Capitol police walk past a poster seeking information on individuals who attacked the Capitol building, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Security n been heightened ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.David Goldman/APShow MoreShow Less WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Joe Biden's presidential inauguration (all times local): 9:45 a.m. Joe Biden will strike a unity theme before his inauguration as president on Wednesday by worshipping with Congress’ top four Republican and Democratic leaders. The Democratic president-elect has talked throughout the campaign and the post-election period about his goal of uniting a sharply divided country. Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, on Tuesday retweeted a post that said Biden had quietly extended invitations to Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and to Republicans Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to accompany him to a Mass at St. Matthew’s Cathedral. Spokespeople for Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and McCarthy confirm they are accompanying Biden. Sen. Chris Coons tells CNN the church service is “an important part of respecting tradition.” Coons is a Democrat from Biden’s home state of Delaware. He says the service is a “reminder of who Joe is and who we are as a nation that’s hopeful and optimistic.” ___ HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S INAUGURATION: When Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts leads President-elect Joe Biden in the oath of office, security will be unusually tight following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and inaugural events will be curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more: — Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans — Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK Day — Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp