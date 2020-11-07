‘The Art of Giving’ replacing Festive Home at Ridgefield Guild

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' co-creative directors Erin Nazarro and Cindi Mullins stop for a moment during the design and hanging of the in-gallery and online holiday art show titled: "The Art of Giving," which is opening at the Guild's gallery barn Sunday, November 14 and being on display through Sunday December 20. The gallery barn is located at 34 Halpin Lane in Ridgefield.

Since last spring, the coronavirus pandemic has affected all our lives. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists has continued to keep the community engaged and enjoying being creative, all while considering safety and expenses during these unprecedented times, a press release said.

“Sadly, we are unable to offer our 16th annual Festive Home fundraiser event this year,” Pam Stoddart, Executive Director of the Guild said in the information. “Instead, we’re offering an in-gallery and online holiday art show -- ‘The Art of Giving.’ They asked their members to submit artwork they feel makes a great gift. “Traditionally, we have sold lots of artwork during Festive Home and we want this year to be no different. Our hope is that visitors will think out-of-the-box for the holidays and consider artwork as holiday gifts for family, friends, or even themselves,” Stoddart said.

The Art of Giving” runs from Saturday, November 14 through Sunday, December 20, at the Guild’s gallery barn at 34 Halpin Lane. It is open weekly Wednesday to Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

For safety reasons, viewings will be by appointment only. Attendees are asked to please visit the Guild’s website www.rgoa.org to sign up for a time slot. For people who are not comfortable coming to the show in-person, it will also be available online.

Visitors will also find gift-friendly pieces of artwork from Guild members, including small and large paintings, photography, prints and much more; plus, more of the Guild’s “Community Art Project.” This consists of 10x10 canvases, which have been created by Ridgefield community members since the spring 2019 season. The canvases will be available for sale for a donation of $25 each.

People who will miss coming to this year’s Festive Home will be able to purchase the remaining items from 2019’s event at discounted prices over two weekends this month, November.

The “Festive Tent Sale” will be held outside, and around the back of the Guild barn under a new big tent on November 21, 22, and November 27, 28, and 29.

“Many of the items you are used to seeing at Festive Home will be on hand and marked down for quick and easy sales,” the Guild said in a statement in the information.

“Masks and social distancing, per local and Connecticut protocols, will be the order of the day, with limited numbers in the tent. Dress warmly!” the Guild said.