Thanksgiving turkey giveaway honors slain rapper Young Dolph ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press Nov. 19, 2021 Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 7:27 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Friends and associates of slain rapper Young Dolph handed out Thanksgiving turkeys at a neighborhood church Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, two days after he was gunned down in broad daylight inside his favorite bakery.
Known for acts of charity in his hometown, the hip-hop artist and label owner had helped organize the event at St. James Missionary Baptist Church and was going to participate before he was fatally shot Wednesday.