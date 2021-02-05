Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 10:56 a.m.
1 of3 Galveston Police Detective Jeff Banks holds a photo of Jayden Alexander Lopez, the 4-year-old boy known as 'Little Jacob' after his body was found on a Galveston beach last fall on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Galveston, Texas. Two Houston women have been arrested and charged with crimes in connection to the investigation. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Jennifer Reynolds/Associated Press Show More Show Less
This undated photo provided by the Galveston Police Department shows Rebecca Rivera. Galveston police on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, announced that the unidentified 4-year-old boy whose body was found eight months ago washed ashore in South Texas had now been identified as Jayden Alexander Lopez, and his mother, Rivera, and her girlfriend have been arrested and are charged with fabricating or tampering with physical evidence.
3 of3 This undated photo provided by the Galveston Police Department shows Dania Amezquita-Gomez. Amezquita-Gomez, along with Rebecca Rivera, was arrested and charged with fabricating or tampering with physical evidence in the death of Jayden Alexander Lopez. Lopez was found washed ashore in South Texas in 2017. (The Galveston Police Department via AP) Associated Press Show More Show Less
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A 37-year-old Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the death of her 4-year-old son, whose body was found on a beach in Galveston in 2017.
Rebecca Suzanne Rivera was sentenced Thursday following her conviction on a charge of injury to a child by omission, according to court records.