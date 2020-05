Texas reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 623 new cases

Ron Brewton salutes as taps is played during a scaled down Memorial Day ceremony at Houston National Cemetery, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Houston. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the usual ceremony limited the number of people attending. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Texas health officials reported 623 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and said there have been another eight deaths linked to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The state had 55,971 confirmed cases and there have been 1,527 fatalities related to the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

More than 35,000 Texans who were sickened by COVID-19 have now recovered, according to state estimates.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.