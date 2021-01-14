Texas passes 1 million mark for vaccine doses given

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has distributed more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday, as the state ramps up mass vaccination efforts while hospitals grapple with record numbers of patients.

The nation's second-most populous state with nearly 30 million people has increased shot efforts in recent days by shifting doses to mass distribution centers that can handle thousands per day. State health records show 1,021,511 doses given with 132,396 people fully vaccinated.