Texas killer earned ominous nickname: 'school shooter' BERNARD CONDON, Associated Press July 18, 2022 Updated: July 18, 2022 6:03 p.m.
The Uvalde, Texas, gunman gave off so many warning signs about his behavior and violent tendencies in the months leading up to the attack that teens who knew him began calling him “school shooter.”
He was once bullied as a fourth-grader in one of the same classrooms where he killed 19 children and two teachers. And in the planning for the May 24 massacre, he collected articles about the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting and played video games with a young student while quizzing him about the school schedule.
