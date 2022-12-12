Texas officer testifies he saw gun before fatal shooting

A former Texas police officer testified in his murder trial Monday that he fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home in 2019 while staring down the barrel of a handgun she was pointing at him.
Aaron Dean testified that Atatiana Jefferson had the gun “pointed directly at me” on the fourth day of his trial in the killing the 28-year-old woman. It was Dean’s first public statement in the more than three years since the white Fort Worth officer shot Jefferson while responding to a call about an open front door.