Texas, Tennessee men charged in connection with Capitol riot

DALLAS (AP) — A retired Air Force officer and a man from Tennessee were charged Sunday for being part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said.
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock Jr. was arrested in Texas and charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, prosecutors said.