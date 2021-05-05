Texas Republicans pushing abortion ban after 6 weeks JIM VERTUNO, Associated Press May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 4:55 p.m.
1 of6 Texas State Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, center, answers questions about a proposed bill in the House Chamber, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Slawson is co-sponsoring a bill introduced in Texas that would ban abortions as early as six weeks and allow private citizens to enforce it through civil lawsuits, under a measure given preliminary approval by the Republican-dominated state House on Wednesday. The move would have Texas join about a dozen other Republican-led states to pass so-called "heartbeat bills" which have been mostly blocked by federal courts. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas would ban abortions after as early six weeks — before many women know they are pregnant — and allow private citizens to enforce the rule through civil lawsuits against doctors and others under a measure given preliminary approval by the GOP-dominated state House on Wednesday.
The move would have Texas join about a dozen other Republican-led states to pass so-called “heartbeat bills" which have been mostly blocked by federal courts.