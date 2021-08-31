Texas GOP voting changes on cusp of going to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republican lawmakers prepared Tuesday to send Gov. Greg Abbott their rewrite of the state’s election laws, with the House approving the package after the last-minute removal of a bipartisan provision to avoid prosecuting voters with felony convictions who were unaware they couldn’t cast a ballot.
The rebuffed proposal followed backlash to the illegal voting arrests of two Texans who said they did not realize the law prohibits people on parole, probation or supervised released from voting. Both voters are Black, which intensified criticism amid a broader fight over voting restrictions that opponents say disproportionately impact people of color.