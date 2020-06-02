Testing of more than 500 people yeild six positives for COVID-19, town says

There have been six positives in more than 500 tests for the coronavirus give at the town’s two Saturday testing sessions at therecreation center, according to the town.

The testing results are outlined in the latest update from the town Office of Emergency Management, which reiterated the need for peopel who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine.

The latest town “update,” released late Monday night, also says PPE ordered last week can be picked up this morning, Tuesday June 2, between 9:30 a.m. and noon at the Boys & GIrls Club, and describes state thermometer and mask distribution programs for small businesses.

The town’s release follows:

“Town-wide testing for current evidence of COVID-19 that took place on both May 16 and May 30 resulted in approximately 545 tests being administered. Of those tests, a total of six positives were reported, three from each test date.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi says that Ridgefield has had the largest turn out for any of the Statewide drive through testing sites and encourages residents to continue their efforts by taking advantage of upcoming testing that will be offered again in two weeks. More information will follow as soon as it is available and preregistration is recommended the week of the test by going to: https://docsmedicalgroup.com/get-tested

“People who test positive are reminded to contact their primary care physicians and to immediately self-quarantine.

“Follow specific CDC (www.cdc.gov) guidelines for quarantining in order to avoid infecting others in the household.

“While supplies last, the State of Connecticut has secured infrared thermometers for small businesses, nonprofits, and places of worship to support safe reopening activities. Entities that would like to request a thermometer can fill out the forms located at ct.gov/coronavirus in the “Access to Personal Protective Equipment” section. Follow the appropriate links for your business type.

“The State is continuing the mask distribution program to businesses with less than 50 employees (two masks per employee.). Apply at: https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/request-masks-for-ct-small-business. Once you apply, check your email frequently for further instructions on pick up. If you do not receive an email, look in your junk/spam or trash folders.

“As the three-month Ridgefield Responds Rental Assistance program winds down at the end of June, First Selectman Rudy Marconi wants to thank the generous donors who provided funding and hopes this program has helped many residents affected by COVID-19 get through this difficult time Applications will be accepted to the end of June provided funds are still available and there is a three-grant limit per applicant. Residents requiring additional help should contact the COVID-19 hotline at 203-431-2718.

“Those who ordered PPE last week should bring a printed email confirmation to the Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday, June 2, between 9:30 AM and 12:00 PM for distribution.

“Reopen Ridgefield Hotline: 12:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday 203-431-2718 — 24,900 people working together, to restore our vibrant economy, slowly and safely.”