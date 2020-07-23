Testing for Saturday is canceled

Town-wide COVID-19 testing planned for Saturday, July 25, has been canceled. Three opportunities for testing have been provided by the town, including this May 30 event at the Recreation Center.

Testing for COVID-19 has been canceled for Saturday, Ridgefield town officials have announced. Another “town-wide” testing opportunity, with no prescription necessary, had been planned, this one at Scotts Ridge Middle School. It’s been called off due to diffculties getting rapid-turn-around tests.

A release on the matter from the town’s office of Emergency Manaagement follows:

“First Selectman Rudy Marconi announced today that town-wide testing scheduled for Saturday, July 25th is cancelled due to the reallocation of rapid test kits. Docs Medical Group, which has provided three other town-wide drive through tests will no longer be able to get the kits that allow people to receive results within just a few days because they are being reallocated to the nursing homes.

“Mr. Marconi is disappointed as quite of few Ridgefielders had signed up for the testing. He urges those who want or need a test to immediately contact their primary care provider or an urgent care facility as there may still be some rapid tests available in their facilities. Docs Medical Group on 1 Pandanaram Road, Danbury, still has some kits available.”