Testing for COVID-19 offered to Ridgefielders Saturday at Scotts Ridge Middle School

Previous town-wide COVID-19 testing opportunities the town sponsored drew many cars and people to the Recreation Center. This Saturday, July 25, testing will be done at Scotts Ridge Middle School from 11 to 3. Preregistration is recommended. less Previous town-wide COVID-19 testing opportunities the town sponsored drew many cars and people to the Recreation Center. This Saturday, July 25, testing will be done at Scotts Ridge Middle School from 11 to 3. ... more Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Testing for COVID-19 offered to Ridgefielders Saturday at Scotts Ridge Middle School 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Another town-wide testing COVID-19 opportunity is planned for Ridgefieledrs on Saturday, but at a new location — Scotts Ridge Middle School.

The drive-through COVID-19 testing will be offered this coming Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — with the last appointment at 2:30 — at Scotts Ridge, which is at 750 North Salem Road, sharing a site with Ridgefield High School.

Preregistration is strongly recommended by town officials, as the previous town-wide testing opportunities they have sponsored drew many people wanting tests.

People may register on the link docsmedicalgroup.com/registration, providing your insurance information. If uninsured, click “cash” in the insurance area and at the time of visit workers at the site will submit for reimbursement from the government.

To be tested people must bring your insurance card and ID on the day of testing — and a copy of each will make the process go faster.