Testing for COVID-19 offered Saturday

Ridgefield will be offering nose swab COVID-19 testing at the Recreation Center off Danbury Road on Saturday, May 16 from 11 to 2:30. People are asked to pre-register. Here workers in personal protective equipment performed drive-up testing at the Westfield Fashion Square on May 13, in Los Angeles, California. A nasopharyngeal swab test kit was utilized at this COVID-19 testing center to determine the viral load and virus count of a patient.

Drive-through testing for coronavirus will be available to Ridgefielders on Saturday at the town Recreation Center.

Testing is scheduled to take place this Saturday, May 16, at the Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — with the last appointment time 2:30.

A doctor’s prescription for the test won’t be required, as is often the case. But the town is asking people to pre-register, so the medical firm doing the testing — Docs Medical Group, which operates urgent care and primary care locations in 16 Connecticut towns and cities — will know what to expect and can plan accordingly.

What is being offered is described as “COVID-19 nasal swab drive-through testing for current evidence of the disease,” in a new release from the town office of emergency management.

“All residents are encouraged to get testing. All ages welcome,” the town’s release says. “There is no prescription required. Pre-registration is desired to plan for the number of tests needed.”

People won’t have to pay, but their insurance —if they have insurance — will be billed.

“Docs Medical will first bill an insurance carrier. The government program will automatically cover what insurance does not,” the town’s release says. “No payments will be required for the test.”

There will be identification required.

“On the day of the test, you must bring your license and insurance card! (a copy of both will help speed up the check-in process),” the town release says.

“Residents without a Connecticut driver’s license may bring a piece of mail under their name. If a resident doesn’t have a driver's license, they may bring a School ID or Social Security card along with their insurance card.”

The town also says additional testing dates are planned and will be announced in the future.

How to register

The town release provided detailed instruction on pre-registration, which the town strongly encourages.

“The tests are first come/registered, first served,” the town says. “There will be very limited tests for non-registered Ridgefield residents, so please register in advance.”

Here are the instructions on how to register.

“Preregistration is recommended by going to: https://docsmedicalgroup.com/get-tested. Because the site has crashed a few times, alternatively you can send the following information to: personnel@ridgefieldct.org: Full Name, Date of Birth, Address, Insurance Provider Name and Member ID Number, Cell phone (if none, a landline) and Email Address. A confirmation call will let you know about your appointment.

“Once on the site you will see ‘Docs Urgent Care-Danbury.’

“Under ‘Check In Online’ select any ‘time’ to bring you to the registration page.

“When registering, under ‘Visit Info’ go to the ‘Reason for the Visit’ drop-down menu by clicking the arrow to the right, you must select ‘COVID19 Ridgefield Resident.’ You will enter your personal and insurance information there. If uninsured, additional steps will be required at the time of the testing.

“Fill out the form completely, ignoring the time slot. When you add your phone, keep in mind you will have to verify this number by voice or text later on the form. (if using a landline, verify by voice.)

“For payment information: If insured please fill this in by selecting ‘By Insurance.’ If uninsured, you please select ‘By Cash.’ Note: Docs Medical will first bill an insurance carrier. The government program will automatically cover what insurance does not. No payments will be required for the test.

“The last step is to follow the instructions in the pale blue box to verify the phone number you provided. Once complete, an onscreen confirmation will appear. It lists a Danbury address — please ignore this and plan to proceed to the Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road, Ridgefield.

“You may show up for your test anytime between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

“You will receive an email invitation from Docs Medical to register for their portal. You will receive an email with your confirmation later but it will not be posted in a portal.”