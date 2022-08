LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.

The ailing dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had “consistently" tested negative at veterinary clinics and animal shelters, said Kim Dodd, director of Michigan State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.