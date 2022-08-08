Testimony ends in deadly motorcycle crash trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 2019 collision that killed seven members of a Marine motorcycle club would've happened even if the truck was in the middle of its lane because the lead biker was “headed in that direction,” a crash reconstruction expert said Monday on the final day of testimony in the truck driver's trial.
Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, who faces negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct charges in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.