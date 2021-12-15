Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 12:24 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors nearing the end of their case against a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's death drew on testimony from her former colleagues to portray an officer whose intended use of a Taser would have violated department policy despite extensive training.
Kim Potter, who resigned two days after she shot Wright, was trained on policies as they evolved during her 26-year career and repeatedly signed documents acknowledging the policies, Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland testified Tuesday.
Written By
AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI