TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Terre Haute man died Wednesday after being crushed by a dumpster, police said

Roy Charles was crushed while the dumpster was being moved, and it appears to be an accidental death, police said.

Police responded about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the scene where CPR was being performed on Charles, but the man died from his injuries.

An autopsy and standard chemical tests on the person who was moving the dumpster are pending, the Tribune-Star reported.