Sue Ogrocki/AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A term-limited Republican state House member from Cordell said Tuesday he plans to run for Oklahoma state treasurer.

Rep. Todd Russ, 60, is a longtime banker who is finishing his sixth term in the House, where he represents parts of five western Oklahoma counties. Russ said he plans to seek the post being vacated by Republican Randy McDaniel, who announced earlier this month that he wouldn’t seek re-election.