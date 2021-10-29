Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Tensions were high in parts of India’s northeastern Tripura state on Friday after a string of attacks against minority Muslims, seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh earlier this month.
State authorities deployed police and paramilitary troops and banned the assembly of more than five people in areas where attacks were reported. Police said at least one mosque, several shops and homes belonging to Muslims in the northern part of the state had been vandalized since Tuesday. No deaths have been reported.