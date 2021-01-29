Tense calm in northern Lebanese city after violent clashes FADI TAWIL, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 5:47 a.m.
1 of4 A boy takes cover behind a burned car after clashes erupt between protesters and riot policemen during a protest against deteriorating living conditions and strict coronavirus lockdown measures, in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Violent confrontations for three straight days between protesters and security forces in northern Lebanon left a 30-year-old man dead and more than 220 people injured, the state news agency said Thursday. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Protesters throw stones towards riot policemen during a protest against deteriorating living conditions and strict coronavirus lockdown measures, in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Violent confrontations between protesters and security forces in northern Lebanon over the last three days have left a 30-year-old man dead and more than 220 people injured, the state news agency said Thursday. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Lebanese army soldiers stand guard as they secure the house of a Lebanese lawmaker in front of a fire set by protesters, during a protest against deteriorating living conditions and strict coronavirus lockdown measures, in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Violent confrontations overnight between protesters and security forces in northern Lebanon left a 30-year-old man dead and more than 220 people injured, the state news agency said Thursday. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Lebanese special forces policemen remove a car that was burned by protesters during a night of violent confrontations between security forces and protesters, in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The protests over deteriorating living conditions and strict coronavirus lockdown measures left a 30-year-old man dead and more than 220 people injured, the state news agency said Thursday. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — A cautious calm prevailed in the northern city of Tripoli on Friday hours after rioters set fire to several buildings, capping days of violent clashes as anger over growing poverty made worse by the coronavirus lockdown boiled over.
Lebanese troops deployed in the country's second-largest city in an effort to quell the rioting, which has led to repeated confrontations with security forces in which one person was killed and more than 250 others injured.