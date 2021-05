NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's health agency says the state will wait for a recommendation from a federal vaccine advisory committee before administering the COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.

Earlier this week, federal regulators recommended using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-old kids. The federal advisory panel is expected to meet Wednesday, meaning shots could be given to many of the nation’s adolescents on Thursday.