Tennessee museum offers free entry for veterans, families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Museum of East Tennessee History is offering free admission for veterans, active duty military and their families for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The museum in the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville says its signature exhibition, "Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee," explores three centuries of life in the region. There are stories and artifacts from the French and Indian War, the War of 1812, the Civil War, World War I and World War II. There is also "Betsy," the first rifle of David Crockett, a key participant at the Alamo.