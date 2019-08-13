Tennessee commission bans public from livestreaming meetings

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee county commission has voted to ban the general public from livestreaming its meetings.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports the Montgomery County Commission voted 20-1 Monday night to ban unlimited livestream broadcasts of its meetings. The resolution would allow livestreaming by news professionals who give prior notice and gain approval from Montgomery County government.

The vote was preceded by nearly an hour of debate over freedom of speech versus security concerns. A commission committee said livestreaming could expose the county to security risks at a time when some are nervous about safety in public gatherings. It also noted that officials sometimes discuss controversial topics.

The county says it provides YouTube recordings of its meetings, though not in real time.

