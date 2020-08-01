Tenn. Police fatally shoot armed man after wife found dead

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Morristown fatally shot a man armed with a handgun after his wife was found dead of stab wounds, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Morristown Police received a report of a stabbing just before 11:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to find a woman dead inside a vehicle. She was identified as 40-year-old Wendy Lea Pope.

Officers found her husband, Ronald Pope, 49, inside the couple's apartment, armed with a handgun, TBI said in a release Saturday.

Police said Pope refused to comply with commands to drop the weapon and raised the gun at officers, according to the TBI.

Four officers fired shots at Pope. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were not hurt. The TBI said District Attorney Dan Armstrong requested that the agency investigate the shooting.