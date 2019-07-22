Teenager falls from cliffs at Richardson Park

UPDATE, 11:44 a.m. — A 19-year-old man jumped from the top of the cliffs at Ridgefield’s Richardson Park and sustained non-life threatening injuries around 2:20 Sunday afternoon.

Ridgefield Police Capt. Shawn Platt said the man is not a Ridgefield resident. Platt also said that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

According to the police captain, a crowd of about 15 people were present at the scene.

“Officers responded to a medical assist call where a young man was pulled from the water of Lake Mamanasco by a number of witnesses,” Platt said. “The male sustained an apparent injury after jumping from the rocks on the Richardson Park side of the lake. The type and severity of the injury is unknown as the scene was turned over to the RFD once they arrived.”

Fire Chief Jerry Myers said that the man was conscious when paramedics arrived on the scene.

Myers said that paramedics encountered the man on the trail coming down from the cliffs.

The man was moving “with some assistance from his friends,” Myers said.

Initial reports said that he fell 20 to 30 feet. Myers said he could not confirm how far the man fell but that he was in “fair condition” when he was transported to Danbury Hospital.

“He said that they were jumping in the water, and that he jumped in,” Myers said.

Myers did not know if the man was ever unconscious. He would not release the nature of the injuries.

Tradition

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said people have been jumping off the cliffs at Richardson Park for as long as he could remember.

“I never did it,” he said.

As for injuries, there have been some over the years.

“It’s happened before,” Marconi said. “I can’t recall a specific incident.”

He said that the recent hot weather has everyone “looking for sources of cooling,” but didn’t condone the action.

“With respect to jumping off the cliff at Richardson, it is a very risky alternative to visiting the parks and rec center,” Marconi said. “There are rocks in the area. ... There’s a question of whether or not you’re breaking the law, or whether your going to do harm to yourself or others.”

“Fortunately, it looks like the young man is going to be OK,” the first selectman said. “It should be a lesson to all.”

Marconi stressed that the area was “not at all meant to be a diving facility.”

“That’s a very high risk dangerous thing to do that we will not condone.”