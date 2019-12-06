Teen dies in wreck in Columbia while fleeing from police

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a teenager died while fleeing from police in Columbia.

Seventeen-year-old Hayden Holt, of Hallsville, died in the crash early Friday.

The patrol said Holt was fleeing when his car went off a city street, hit a utility pole and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbia Police spokesman Jeff Pitts said the chase began after Holt committed a traffic violation.