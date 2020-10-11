Teen charged in stabbing death of girl at Tifton apartments

TIFTON. Ga. (AP) — An 18-year-old man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 9-year-old at her Georgia apartment complex, authorities said Sunday.

Semaj Antonio Moss was arrested over the weekend in Lowndes County after Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents determined he was a suspect in Alazia “Ally” Johnson's death Tuesday, Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman said.

Hyman and GBI agents gave few details about what led them to Moss or any connection he had to the girl at a news conference Sunday,.

“While there are a lot of questions, not all of the answers can be given today," GBI agent Marko Jones said,

The girl's death brought an outpouring of concern in Tifton with signs, flowers and rumors on social media.

“If there is a way to control what people post it would make it a lot easier for our investigators and it would also make it where the public is not in fear because a lot of things that have been posted aren't exactly like how they are,” Hyman said.

Moss is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, the GBI said.

It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.