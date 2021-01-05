Teen charged in Wisconsin protest shootings has plea hearing TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 9:49 a.m.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois teenager charged in the slayings of two people during street protests in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man was expected to enter a plea in the case Tuesday.
Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, heads to court just as the city of Kenosha is bracing for a charging decision for the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. The shooting, which was captured on bystander video and left Blake paralyzed, sparked sometimes violent unrest and eventually the deadly confrontation between Rittenhouse and several protesters.