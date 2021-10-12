Team Teddy 5k fundraiser held in Ridgefield

On Sunday, Oct. 3, Ridgefield residents laced up their running shoes at Barlow Mountain Elementary School for the second annual Team Teddy 5k and “Kindness Rocks” project to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Ridgefield resident Kate White founded the event last year with a group of friends in place of her running the canceled 2020 Chicago Marathon for her son Teddy White. Teddy, 3, attends Barlow Mountain’s preschool program where is older brother, Caiden, is a first grader.