Team Teddy 5k fundraiser held in Ridgefield Staff Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 3:06 p.m.
On Sunday, Oct. 3, Ridgefield residents laced up their running shoes at Barlow Mountain Elementary School for the second annual Team Teddy 5k and “Kindness Rocks” project to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
Barlow Mountain Elementary School students Caiden, left, and Teddy White stand at the starting line in preparation of the 5k.
Conner Curran and Teddy White hold hands at the 5k, which raised more than $9,000 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research. Curran was diagnosed with the genetic disorder when he was 5.
Ridgefield resident Kate White founded the event last year with a group of friends in place of her running the canceled 2020 Chicago Marathon for her son Teddy White. Teddy, 3, attends Barlow Mountain’s preschool program where is older brother, Caiden, is a first grader.