Oklahoma teacher walkout leader faces 'lewd proposals' count

This undated photo provided by the Stillwater Police Department in Stillwater, Okla., shows Alberto Morejon. Stillwater police say one of the organizers of Oklahoma's 2018 teacher walkout has been arrested for making lewd proposals to a minor who was a former student. Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs says Morejon was arrested Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after an investigation that began after the child's parent contacted police about a possible relationship with the former teacher. Formal charges haven't been filed.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — One of the organizers of Oklahoma’s 2018 teacher walkout faces a charge of making lewd proposals to a minor who was a former student, Stillwater police said Wednesday.

Alberto Morejon, 27, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that began when the child’s parent contacted police about a possible relationship with her child's former teacher, said police Capt. Kyle Gibbs. The investigation is ongoing and formal charges haven’t been filed, Gibbs said.

Morejon is a history teacher and a coach at Stillwater Junior High School. In 2018, he launched a teacher walkout page on Facebook that quickly reached more than 70,000 followers and became an online meeting place for teachers during the walkout. The education movement resulted in a slight philosophical shift in the Republican-controlled Legislature, which gave big boosts in public school funding and teacher pay raises.

Morejon was still being held Wednesday at the Stillwater City Jail, and records didn't indicate if he had an attorney. A telephone message left on Morejon's cell phone wasn't returned.