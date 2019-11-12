Tax vote could close half of Louisiana parish's schools

NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — School officials in a Louisiana parish say a failed attempt to renew a longstanding tax could mean slashing jobs and closing up to half of the parish's six schools.

The Advocate reports the 11.96-mill property tax up for a renewal vote this weekend generates about $5.6 million for Pointe Coupee Parish schools and accounts for more than a quarter of its budget. Superintendent Kim Canezaro says a rejected renewal would be devastating. The tax has stayed at the same millage since the late-1970s and has been renewed every decade.

Though there appears to be no organized effort against the renewal, school officials remain worried. The overall parish already expects less property tax funding due to two closed barge operations, and the district struggled this year with a $1.2 million deficit.

