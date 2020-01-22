Tax filing season to kick off next week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tax season is set to kick off in Virginia.

Beginning Monday, residents can file Virginia individual income tax returns.

In a news release, the state Department of Taxation reminded residents that due to changes in federal tax law, the Virginia standard deduction has increased for 2019 to $4,500 for individuals and married couples filing separately, and $9,000 for married couples filing jointly. That's up from $3,000 for individuals and $6,000 for married couples for 2018.

Last year, more than 4.2 million people filed individual income tax returns in Virginia. The department said 84% of those returns were filed electronically.

Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said the department encourages people to file electronically and to request any refunds via direct deposit.

The department said it typically takes four weeks to process a return filed electronically, compared with eight weeks to process a paper return.