‘Taste of the Towns’ to highlight local restaurants, distillers

"Savor Local: Taste of the Towns" will feature local restaurants and distillers Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at Salem Golf Club

TownVibe, publishers of Wilton Magazine, Ridgefield Magazine, Bedford Magazine, and more have announced their newest food and drinks festival —Savor Local: Taste of the Towns.

This celebration of local restaurants and distillers will take place Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at Salem Golf Club. VIP tickets will allow for access beginning at 12 p.m.. It will follow the format of TownVibe's other much-loved tasting events including Taste of Fairfield, Fairfield WinterFest, Savor Norwalk and Savor Litchfield.

Guests will devour bites, sip cocktails, and enjoy entertainment in the picturesque golf course setting.

Participating restaurants include Milestone, Salem Golf Club, Bedford 234, Tequila Escape, Hayfield's Market, Sobol Ridgefield, Bareburger, The Horse and Hound, Dough & Co., Terrasole, Bridge Street Premium Ice Co, and more. Participating distillers and other beverage purveyors include Sprig CBD-infused soda, Peony Vodka, Asarasi sparkling tree water, and more. Little ones are welcome, and will enjoy activities curated by Enchanted Garden.

Advanced tickets are priced at $45 for adults ($60 at the door) and $20 for students under 21, and kids 10 and under are free. VIP tickets, which include a special 12PM start time and access to a VIP lounge complete with a full bar and servers are priced at $75 in advance, $90 at the door.

For tickets and more information: www.savorlocal.org