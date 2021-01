NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s president on Wednesday openly expressed doubt about COVID-19 vaccines and accusing people who were vaccinated outside the East African nation of bringing new infections into the country.

"If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, then vaccinations for AIDS would have been brought, tuberculosis would be a thing of the past, vaccines for malaria and cancer would have been found,” President John Magufuli said during an event in his hometown of Gieta.