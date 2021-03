BAYPORT, Texas (AP) — A 2019 collision in the Houston Ship Channel that caused thousands of barrels of petrochemicals to spill into the waterway was in part caused by one tanker traveling at “sea speed” in the narrow channel, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report Tuesday.

The collision occurred when a tanker hit a barge that was carrying a gasoline product. No one was hurt, but about 11,000 barrels of the chemical spilled into Texas' Upper Galveston Bay.