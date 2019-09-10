Talks planned for expanded gambling at Indiana tribal casino

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana officials are going to start negotiating with a Native American tribe over allowing expanded gambling at its South Bend casino.

The Michigan-based Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians last month asked Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to open talks on an agreement in order to possibly add live table games, such as blackjack and roulette, and sports betting at its Four Winds South Bend Casino.

The casino opened in January 2018 but is limited under federal law to electronic games and a poker room without a state agreement. The tribe has such an agreement already for its three Michigan casinos.

Indiana Gaming Commission Sara Gonso Tait tells the South Bend Tribune that the state's negotiating committee hasn't yet been appointed and declined to comment on a time frame for the talks.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com