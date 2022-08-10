Takeaways: Johnson vs. Barnes in premier US Senate race BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press Aug. 9, 2022 Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 12:03 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection, will take on Wisconsin's Democratic lieutenant governor in November in one of this year's most closely watched Senate contests.
Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are poised to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state's 231-year history.
