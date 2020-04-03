Take online courses in Photoshop, Spanish and Italian, and Writing Family Stories

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Intro to Photoshop Elements

Photoshop Elements Intro, an instructor taught, online course meets Tuesdays, April 14, 21 and 28, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. using the Zoom platform for online instruction. Cost is $119. Advance registration is required.

Participants will learn techniques to fix the most common photo problems and then explore some tricks to enhance and transform images. Photos will be provided by the instructor. Obtain a free 30-day trial download of the latest version of this program (2019) from the Adobe.com website, or if you have a recent version of the software that will suffice.

Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with more than 25 years of experience. She loves sharing her expertise about how images can be edited, enhanced, and used creatively to express an artistic vision.

Spanish and Italian classes

Spanish and Italian classes taught by native speakers Oscar Vargas and Sylvana Serravezza are available online April 15, 16, 20 and 21, in the day or evening. Beginning and intermediate to advanced classes will be offered.

Tuition is $94 to $163, plus text. Advance registration is required.

Writing Family Stories

Writing Family Stories with Kim Kovach is a new online, live, interactive group instruction non-fiction writing course that meets Wednesdays, April 22, 29; May 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Genealogy searches and DNA profiles can provide facts about distant relatives and countries of origin. But how do you turn that information into personal narratives or compelling creative nonfiction stories? Author and writing teacher, Kim Kovach, shows new and experienced writers how to weave facts, research and family lore into narrative form. Weekly writing assignments bring the past to life and turn genealogy information into a more readable format for future generations to enjoy.

Kovach teaches fiction and creative nonfiction classes, both in person and online, to adults, children and teens and writes a weekly newspaper column and feature articles for magazines.

Advanced registration is required. Cost is $132. Ridgefielders age 62 and over pay $106.