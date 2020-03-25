Take a selfie with Keeler’s cannonball

One of the many reasons people come to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) is to see the cannonball lodged in the museum’s corner post. Visitors from near and far — and of all ages — are fascinated by the four- to six-pound ball fired by the British at Timothy Keeler’s Tavern during the Battle of Ridgefield in 1777.

While KTM&HC is closed for all indoor activities and guided tours until at least May 1, visitors can now see the cannonball on their own. KTM&HC has removed the wooden shingle that typically protects the 243-year old projectile and affixed plexiglass so it is visible to viewers. A museum plaque provides background information.

“We are inviting people to take a selfie with KTM&HC’s British ‘souvenir’,” said Catherine Prescott, lead curator and assistant museum director. “As long as people adhere to social-distancing recommendations of at least six feet between them and refrain from touching the plexiglass or plaque, this ‘window onto history’ can be both educational and fun.”

Visitors are encouraged to take a selfie and post it at @KeelerTavernMuseum on Facebook and Instagram, and @KeelerTavern on Twitter using the hashtag #ktmcannonball. For more information, contact KTM&HC at info@keelertavernmuseum.org.