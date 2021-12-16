Taiwan's Tsai urges unity against rising authoritarianism Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 12:17 a.m.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, right, greets Francois de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, during a visit at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 16, 2021. Rugy is leading a team of French lawmakers from the French National Assembly on a five-day visit to Taiwan.
2 of6 In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, right, chats with Francois de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, during a visit at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 16, 2021. Rugy is who is leading a team of French lawmakers from the French National Assembly on a five-day visit to Taiwan. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, center left, poses for photos with Francois de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, center right, and other French lawmakers during a visit at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 16, 2021. Rugy is who is leading a team of French lawmakers from the French National Assembly on a five-day visit to Taiwan. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, center, meets a team of French lawmakers during their visit at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 16, 2021. François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, is leading the team of French lawmakers from the French National Assembly on a five-day visit to Taiwan. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Addressing a group of visiting French lawmakers, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called Wednesday for greater unity among democratic nations in the face of rising authoritarianism.
Tsai also said the self-governing island republic would take on greater responsibilities to contribute to regional and global peace and stability.