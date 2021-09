JIADONG, Taiwan (AP) — An F-16 screeched across the sky then landed on a highway surrounded by pineapple fields in southwestern Taiwan to quickly refuel before taking off again.

Four military aircraft, including Taiwan's self-made Indigenous Defensive Fighter, the U.S.-made F-16V and the French-made Mirage 2000-5, landed in Jiadong early Wednesday morning — simulating what they would do if their air base were damaged by enemy forces.