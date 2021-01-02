Tai Chi: Ridgefield Continuing Education offering classes

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

Tai Chi is available on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Tai Chi helps relieve stress, increase strength and flexibility, improve balance, coordination and circulation and can be practiced by anyone. Class sizes are limited.

Tai Chi Chuan, a Tai Chi class that is tailored toward instruction on Zoom, starts Wednesday, Jan. 6 (3 session mini course for $37) and Wednesday, Jan. 27 (six sessions for $73) from 5:30-6:20 p.m. Gwen Roman will teach Master Huang Sheng Shyan's (1910-1992) Five Loosening Exercises, which is both a perfect start for beginners, but also adds to the practice for continuing students. Roman has extensive experience in the Arts of Tai Chi and Jin Shin Jyutsu and has trained with Myles MacVane, Alex Dong, Master Bing, and Wang Feng-Ming. She has taught Tai Chi in Ridgefield since 2005.