Skip to main content
News

Tai Chi: Ridgefield Continuing Education offering classes

Staff
The Director of the Norwalk Land Trust, Bill Wrenn, leads a walk at the Land Trust's White Barn Preserve in a previous January, that includes environmental insights, philosoophy, and Tai Chi. The Ridgefield Continuing Education program, which is through the town's Public Schools Adult Education program, is offering Tai Chi in the year 2021, via the Zoom application.

The Director of the Norwalk Land Trust, Bill Wrenn, leads a walk at the Land Trust’s White Barn Preserve in a previous January, that includes environmental insights, philosoophy, and Tai Chi. The Ridgefield Continuing Education program, which is through the town’s Public Schools Adult Education program, is offering Tai Chi in the year 2021, via the Zoom application.

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

Tai Chi is available on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Tai Chi helps relieve stress, increase strength and flexibility, improve balance, coordination and circulation and can be practiced by anyone. Class sizes are limited.

Tai Chi Chuan, a Tai Chi class that is tailored toward instruction on Zoom, starts Wednesday, Jan. 6 (3 session mini course for $37) and Wednesday, Jan. 27 (six sessions for $73) from 5:30-6:20 p.m. Gwen Roman will teach Master Huang Sheng Shyan's (1910-1992) Five Loosening Exercises, which is both a perfect start for beginners, but also adds to the practice for continuing students. Roman has extensive experience in the Arts of Tai Chi and Jin Shin Jyutsu and has trained with Myles MacVane, Alex Dong, Master Bing, and Wang Feng-Ming. She has taught Tai Chi in Ridgefield since 2005.

Tai Chi Exercises using light weights, a meditation in motion, with Rod Barfield is available on Tuesdays (starts Feb. 2; 10-11 a.m.); Wednesday evening (starts Jan. 27; 7-8 p.m.) and Friday morning (starts Jan. 29; 10:30-11:30 a.m.). Barfield, a former NYC teacher, has been doing Tai Chi exercises since 1994 and has studied under Roman for seven years.

Advanced registration is required. Cardio, Dance Toning, Yoga, Yoga Nidra and Barre-lates are also available. Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone the Director of the Adult/Continuing Education program for the Ridgefield Public Schools Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.