By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
Republican runoff primary for U.S. House District 35.
|TP
|PR
|Hayward
|Sharon
|Bexar
|143
|34
|1,758
|1,480
|Caldwell
|17
|4
|130
|120
|Comal
|8
|1
|248
|487
|Guadalupe
|6
|6
|247
|547
|Hays
|31
|11
|726
|728
|Travis
|45
|10
|430
|618
|Totals
|250
|66
|3,539
|3,980
AP Elections 07-14-2020 22:43
