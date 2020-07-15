By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Democratic runoff primary for U.S. House District 13.

TP PR Sagan Trujillo
Archer 12 5 21 41
Armstrong 9 9 2 6
Baylor 5 5 11 17
Briscoe 2 2 6 13
Carson 9 9 21 35
Childress 5 5 10 13
Clay 17 17 31 76
Collnswrth 2 2 14 12
Cooke 30 30 142 249
Cottle 5 5 8 8
Dallam 7 7 11 6
DeafSmith 5 2 31 99
Dickens 7 7 12 14
Donley 7 7 5 20
Floyd 4 1 3 4
Foard 5 5 3 11
Gray 8 8 51 44
Hall 8 8 13 21
Hansford 3 3 3 5
Hardeman 5 5 17 30
Hartley 7 7 10 11
Hemphill 9 9 10 16
Hutchinson 9 9 71 87
Jack 7 4 25 37
King 5 5 1 1
Knox 7 7 11 14
Lipscomb 8 8 13 16
Montague 16 7 46 85
Moore 8 0 0 0
Motley 6 6 4 2
Ochiltree 5 5 13 13
Oldham 5 5 5 9
Potter 24 13 519 1,017
Randall 23 23 622 1,211
Roberts 5 5 0 2
Sherman 5 5 1 12
Swisher 9 5 39 56
Wheeler 11 11 10 15
Wichita 61 61 465 1,288
Wilbarger 5 5 69 90
Wise 19 8 128 196
Totals 409 350 2,477 4,902

AP Elections 07-14-2020 22:43