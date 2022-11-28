Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite, Sounds of the Season, at select venues around the state.

Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4 for the show that will feature selections including “The First Noel,” “Deck the Halls,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “The Polar Express Suite,” a statement from the orchestra said. The music will feature vocal numbers from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus, the West Virginia State University Chorus, the University of Charleston Choir and the Symphony Chorus of Parkersburg.