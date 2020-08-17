Swimming advisories extended for parts of Lake Michigan

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The National Weather Service has extended swimming advisories for parts of Lake Michigan as forecasters predict high waves and strong currents over the next two days.

Beach hazard statements were issued Sunday and now run into Tuesday evening, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

Officials are urging people to stay out of the water.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are under advisories. So are Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and Michigan’s Berrien County.

A 16-year-old boy went missing Sunday after he was pulled under the water in Portage, Indiana. The newspaper reported that around the same time, four other swimmers were rescued.

A man also was rescued Sunday from the lake at Porter Beach.

Two men were rescued Sunday evening from the lake at Holland State Park in western Michigan’s Park Township. The men were swimming when they were caught in a rip current and swept into deeper water.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project on Sunday reported Lake Michigan had seen 32 drownings, and one of unknown condition, since Jan. 1, according to the newspaper.